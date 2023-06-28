Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team targeted the house in Dunscroft yesterday, finding a number of worse for wear cannabis plants at the property – the latest in a number of drugs busts across the city in recent weeks.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Dunscroft after a repossession order was placed on a property and a cannabis set up was found.

"This appears to be a good example of what happens when you don’t water your plants in the middle of a heat wave!

Police busted open the cannabis factory in Dunscroft.

"Most of the plants were feeling sorry for themselves and in desperate need of TLC.

"Officers have now dismantled this set up and removed what small amounts of cannabis the suspects had managed to grow.

"Once again the electricity had been dangerously bypassed putting the property at a significant risk of fire.

"Items from the set up have been recovered and will be sent for forensic testing to identify those involved.”

Anyone wanting to report drugs activity in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contatct South Yorkshire Police with details on 101, or in an emergency, call 999.

Alternatively, you can give information in confidence to independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.