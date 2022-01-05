Police hunt woman, 27, missing after night out in Doncaster town centre

The 27-year-old, named only as Chloe, has not been seen since leaving the Courtyard pub in Silver Street at around 10.30pm yesterday.

She is then believed to have walked to a taxi rank in the town centre at around midnight.

She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing concerned for her welfare.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find Chloe.

She is described as white with long dark hair. She is believed to have been wearing blue distressed jeans with a mustard coloured top, black leather jacket, black ankle boots and was carrying a black and beige River Island shoulder bag.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said:Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”