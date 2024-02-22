Police hunt sex attacker after woman is assaulted on Doncaster's Town Fields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woman managed to escape and raced home to report the assault to police, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Officers are now appealing for information from members of the public who may have information about the attack after the woman was sexually assaulted yesterday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that around 11.40am yesterday (21 February), a woman was walking through Town Fields when she was approached and sexually assaulted by a man who wasn't known to her.

“The victim managed to escape and reported the incident to our officers when she returned home a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing our officers are working closely with the victim to offer appropriate support.”

The man is described as black, in his 30s, with an African accent and around 5ft 7ins tall.

He was wearing a black zipped hoody and dark trousers.

"If you have any information that could help our officers with their investigation into this sexual assault, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 370 of 21 February 2024.”

You can also submit information to police via the South Yorkshire Police online portal at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.