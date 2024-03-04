Police hunt knifeman who knocked on door of house in Doncaster street
Police are hunting a man carrying a knife who was knocked on the door of a house in a Doncaster street.
Officers were called yesterday (Sunday 3 March) at 9.06pm to reports of a man carrying a knife on Amersall Road, Scawthorpe
A SYP spokesman said: “Officers attended and searched the area but were unable to locate the man. Enquiries remain ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 896 of 3 March 2024 when they get in touch.