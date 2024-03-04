News you can trust since 1925
Police hunt knifeman who knocked on door of house in Doncaster street

Police are hunting a man carrying a knife who was knocked on the door of a house in a Doncaster street.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:11 GMT
Officers were called yesterday (Sunday 3 March) at 9.06pm to reports of a man carrying a knife on Amersall Road, Scawthorpe

A SYP spokesman said: “Officers attended and searched the area but were unable to locate the man. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 896 of 3 March 2024 when they get in touch.

