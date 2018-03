Police officers helped the RSPCA seize five horses belonging to travellers in Doncaster.

The five horses were seized from Stainforth last week because of their poor condition and unsuitable living conditions.

CRIME: Teen, 15, arrested for attempted murder after woman stabbed in Sheffield

VIDEO: Police hunting gunmen after shooting in Sheffield city centre

COURT: Sheffield men jailed for 10 years for designer clothes shop ram raids, burglaries and theft of high value cars