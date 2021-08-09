Police flock to Doncaster park after car crashes into gates in early morning smash

Police flocked to Elmfield Park in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to Elmfield Park at around 5am and photos from the scene show a number of police vehicles surrounding a silver coloured car outside the Bennetthorpe entrance to the park.

Residents living nearby reported hearing a ‘loud bang’ as the car reportedly smashed into the gates.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the vehicle was caught after a chase through the park. We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.

It is the latest in a long line of anti-social behaviour and police related incidents in the park.

As the teenager walked through the park, she was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

Large parts of the park were sealed off by police in the days after the attack on July 14.

The most shocking incident was the killing of youngster Casey Kearney who was randomly attacked and stabbed to death as she walked through the park in 2012.

The 13-year-old was targeted by Hannah Bonser, 26, who had a history of mental health problems, as she strolled through Elmfield Park on Valentine’s Day of that year. She was jailed for life for the attack.

In May 2018, a 16-year-old boy fled into Elmfield Park after he was raped by a man nearby.

In August of the same year, a teenage boy was attacked and robbed of his bike by two other teenagers in the park, while in 2019, the body of a woman was found in a flat close to the park on Carr House Road and a murder investigation was launched.