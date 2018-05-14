Police disturb crooks stealing clothing worth £113,000 from lorry in Doncaster

An eagle-eyed police officer disturbed crooks stealing sports clothing worth £113,000 from a lorry parked in Doncaster.

In the early hours of this morning an officer spotted a vehicle parked close to a lorry, which had its rear doors open.

On investigation the officer discovered that sports clothing had been transferred from the back of the lorry to the other vehicle, without the driver realising.

The driver had parked up in Doncaster having travelled from Turkey.

Those involved in the raid fled and a police search is now under way.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We have had an increase in freight crime recently - teams of criminals often stealing entire loads from lorries as they are parked overnight. As a result we have been paying more attention to these areas.

"Earlier this morning, one of our eagle eyed officers noticed a vehicle backed up close to a lorry in Doncaster. The rear doors on both vehicles were open.

"When the officer got out to have a closer look, it was clear that he had disturbed someone emptying boxes of clothing from a Turkish registered lorry into their vehicle.

"In terms of value, they had managed to move £113,000 worth of sports clothing from the Turkish lorry into their own."

He added: "The vehicle that the criminals were using was found to be a clone as well.

"It appears that the criminals were also fairly eagle eyed as they managed to exit stage left without being seen by anyone.

"The cloned vehicle has been recovered so that it can be identified and scenes of crime can look at it with a view to working out who was responsible.

"£113,000 worth of clothing was reloaded back into the lorry it was stolen from, and the happy driver allowed on his way."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.