Police deploy drone in hunt for vulnerable person spotted near Doncaster rail line
Police deployed a drone to help locate a “vulnerable” person spotted near a railway line in Doncaster.
Officers from British Transport Police South Yorkshire joined colleagues from Doncaster Disruption Tasking Team and the force’s response team.
A spokesman said the teams had joined forces “in locating a vulnerable young person reported to be near the railway.
"The drone was able to locate and keep observations on them until local officers arrive and give support needed,” the British Transport Police spokesman added.