News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police deploy drone in hunt for vulnerable person spotted near Doncaster rail line

Police deployed a drone to help locate a “vulnerable” person spotted near a railway line in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jan 2024, 13:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from British Transport Police South Yorkshire joined colleagues from Doncaster Disruption Tasking Team and the force’s response team.

A spokesman said the teams had joined forces “in locating a vulnerable young person reported to be near the railway.

"The drone was able to locate and keep observations on them until local officers arrive and give support needed,” the British Transport Police spokesman added.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterBritish Transport PoliceSouth Yorkshire