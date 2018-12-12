Police concerned for woman reported missing from Doncaster hospital

A Doncaster woman has been reported missing after she vanished from a Doncaster hospital.

Joanne Thompson, aged 39, was last seen leaving Doncaster Royal Infirmary at around 9.45pm yesterday.

Joanne Thompson

She has been receiving long-term care at the hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said officers ‘are particularly concerned about her welfare’.

She is of a slight build, has brown hair and is thought to be wearing a grey top and a purple knitted hat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 27 of December 12.