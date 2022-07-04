Police come to rescue after lost dog causes havoc in Doncaster city centre

Officers from South Yorkshire Police responded to a call from a local business owner who spotted the canine trying to get into both Job Centre buildings in Wood Street and High Street.

The dog was walking between the offices, seemingly in a desperate attempt to find their owner and were also investigating everyone with a pushchair as the animal went in search of help.

A police chase then ensued from St Peter's Church on Chequer Road, down Wood Street before coming to a safe end on Cleveland Street.

The dog was captured after a police chase.

The business owner who witnessed the drama said: “The police did a fantastic job and went totally above and beyond to keep the public safe as the poor pup continually darted in and out of the busy roads.

"After a range of crisps and treats were all refused, a kind dog walker surrendered their lead temporarily to allow everyone to guide the dog into the back of the police car.”

"The two officers couldn't have done more to handle the situation, but this was a significant use of police resources.

“I had to call them out and help them resolve this, as a serious traffic accident was almost inevitable.

"It's unfortunate that job centre staff refused to help, as this could have been easily and safely resolved without a call to 999.