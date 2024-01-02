News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police car in smash with three other vehicles in Doncaster chase

A police car was involved in a smash with three other vehicles as officers gave chase to a vehicle reportedly carrying weapons in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 03:11 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 03:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The crash took place in Intake before Christmas – and the vehicle officers were pursuing is still being sought.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On Friday 22 December at 11.20am, officers in Doncaster were alerted to a black Jeep reported to be carrying weapons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“During a pursuit on Sandringham Road, a police vehicle was involved in a collision with two other moving vehicles, a black Peugeot and a white Ford, and a third stationary vehicle, a red Ford, at the junction of Devonshire Road.

Most Popular
A police car was involved in the collisions during a pursuit in Doncaster.A police car was involved in the collisions during a pursuit in Doncaster.
A police car was involved in the collisions during a pursuit in Doncaster.

“The ambulance service attended the scene and one woman suffered minor injuries. A road closure was in place to allow for the scene to be cleared and remained until 1.45pm.”

“The Jeep remains outstanding.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceJeepFordPeugeot