A police car was involved in a smash with three other vehicles as officers gave chase to a vehicle reportedly carrying weapons in Doncaster.

The crash took place in Intake before Christmas – and the vehicle officers were pursuing is still being sought.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On Friday 22 December at 11.20am, officers in Doncaster were alerted to a black Jeep reported to be carrying weapons.

“During a pursuit on Sandringham Road, a police vehicle was involved in a collision with two other moving vehicles, a black Peugeot and a white Ford, and a third stationary vehicle, a red Ford, at the junction of Devonshire Road.

A police car was involved in the collisions during a pursuit in Doncaster.

“The ambulance service attended the scene and one woman suffered minor injuries. A road closure was in place to allow for the scene to be cleared and remained until 1.45pm.”

“The Jeep remains outstanding.”