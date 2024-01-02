Police car in smash with three other vehicles in Doncaster chase
The crash took place in Intake before Christmas – and the vehicle officers were pursuing is still being sought.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On Friday 22 December at 11.20am, officers in Doncaster were alerted to a black Jeep reported to be carrying weapons.
“During a pursuit on Sandringham Road, a police vehicle was involved in a collision with two other moving vehicles, a black Peugeot and a white Ford, and a third stationary vehicle, a red Ford, at the junction of Devonshire Road.
“The ambulance service attended the scene and one woman suffered minor injuries. A road closure was in place to allow for the scene to be cleared and remained until 1.45pm.”
“The Jeep remains outstanding.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.