Police called to Doncaster retail park over concerns for safety of young child

Police were called to a popular Doncaster retail park after members of the public raised concerns for the safety of a young child.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:44 BST

South Yorkshire Police were called shortly after 6.15pm yesterday to the Leger Retail Park on Thorne Road near to Sandall Park following reports of concerns for an unaccompanied child who had become lost.

Members of the public said the youngster was spotted wandering around the car park.

The child was returned to their concerned family safe and well, a police spokesman said.

