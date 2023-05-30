News you can trust since 1925
Police called to Doncaster railway station over concerns for person's safety

Police were called to a Doncaster railway station over concerns for a person’s safety.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th May 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:56 BST

Officers were called to Bentley station in Watch House Lane in the early hours of Friday morning, with local residents reporting heavy police activity in the area, including a police helicopter.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers had been called in “concern for the safety of someone on the railway lines.”

Last month, police were called to Kirk Sandall railway station after a person was found dead on tracks.

Police were called to Bentley railway station over concerns for someone's safety.Police were called to Bentley railway station over concerns for someone's safety.
