Police called to Doncaster railway station over concerns for person's safety
Police were called to a Doncaster railway station over concerns for a person’s safety.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th May 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:56 BST
Officers were called to Bentley station in Watch House Lane in the early hours of Friday morning, with local residents reporting heavy police activity in the area, including a police helicopter.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers had been called in “concern for the safety of someone on the railway lines.”