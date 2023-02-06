Police called to Doncaster Premier Inn as guests report hearing 'serious violent incident'

Officers were dispatched to the Premier Inn at Lakeside in the early hours of Sunday morning after guests heard ‘a very aggressive' confrontation in a corridor with reports of violence.

One guest who heard the incident at the Wilmington Drive hotel said: “I was woken by a woman shouting and banging on the door.

"She was screaming and shouting about being let in, which I thought was just some drunk women coming back from the pub.

Police were called to the Premier Inn in WIlmington Drive.

"All of a sunden there was a man’s voice as well. He was shouting and sounded very aggressive.

"There was some sort of commotion and then the shouting continued.”

The guest said police arrived at around 1am and were at the scene for more than an hour.

“When we went for breakfast on Sunday morning, staff members confirmed a serious incident had taken place last night.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers had been dispatched to the hotel over concerns for the safety of an indiviidual, but would not be releasing more details about the inicdent.We have also contacted Premier Inn for details.

In December 2021, the hotel was the scene of ‘absolute carnage’ after a lorry ploughed through the car park, damaging 17 cars.

