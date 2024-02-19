News you can trust since 1925
Police called in to break up fight after mass brawl erupts at Doncaster hotel

Police descended on a Doncaster hotel after a mass brawl erupted.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:08 GMT
Officers were called to the Hilton Garden Inn next to Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday night, with numerous police vans and cars at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a disturbance on Saturday at 11.17pm, at the Hilton hotel on Leger Way.

"It was reported that a large group of people were fighting. Officers attended and the group dispersed.

"No arrests were made.”

