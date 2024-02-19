Police called in to break up fight after mass brawl erupts at Doncaster hotel
Police descended on a Doncaster hotel after a mass brawl erupted.
Officers were called to the Hilton Garden Inn next to Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday night, with numerous police vans and cars at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a disturbance on Saturday at 11.17pm, at the Hilton hotel on Leger Way.
"It was reported that a large group of people were fighting. Officers attended and the group dispersed.
"No arrests were made.”