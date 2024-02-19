Police called in to break up fight after mass brawl erupts at Doncaster hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to the Hilton Garden Inn next to Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday night, with numerous police vans and cars at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a disturbance on Saturday at 11.17pm, at the Hilton hotel on Leger Way.

"It was reported that a large group of people were fighting. Officers attended and the group dispersed.