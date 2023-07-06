Police called in feud between customer and landlord at Doncaster pub over fruit machine jackpot

Customer Marcus Pollington revealed that he called South Yorkshire Police after claiming to have won £300 on a slot machine at a pub in Thorne – but was unable to claim his winnings.

But the landlord of the pub is disputing the win was genuine and Mr Pollington says he is refusing to pay out until he has checked with the makers of the fruit machine that the claim is legitimate.

Mr Pollington and Colin Wilmott, owner of Willaspoons in Thorne, where the incident took place have traded blows on social media since the incident on Tuesday.

Police were called over the feud involving a fruit machine jackpot at a Doncaster pub.

Mr Pollington, who says he is disabled, suffering from epilepsy and sleep apnoea, put £280 into the slot machine – but when he tried to claim his winnings, he says the machine would only pay out £150.

He added: “I've tried to reason with the gentleman but he just keeps saying it is right.”

In a Facebook post, sharing a photo of Mr Pollington, Mr Wilmott wrote: “Guys, this man thinks I’ve done him out of money – I haven’t and promise if the money is in my bandit what he says, when the bandit owner comes, it’s his.”

Mr Pollington says he has now been banned from the pub in Thorne Market Place.