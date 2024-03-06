Police called in after reports of "human remains" found in Doncaster village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Stainforth after a dog walker made the discovery.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called on Sunday at 12.43pm, to reports of possible human remains being located on Oldfield Lane.

“Officers alongside our crime scene investigators attended, where it was confirmed the remains located were not human.