Police called in after reports of "human remains" found in Doncaster village
Police have been called in after reports of “human remains” found in a Doncaster village.
Police were called to Stainforth after a dog walker made the discovery.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called on Sunday at 12.43pm, to reports of possible human remains being located on Oldfield Lane.
“Officers alongside our crime scene investigators attended, where it was confirmed the remains located were not human.
“Enquiries remain ongoing to identify the remains - it is believed these are of animal origin.”