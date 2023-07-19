Police called in after 'dangerously out of control dogs' escape Doncaster garden
Police were called in after ‘dangerously out of control dogs’ escaped a Doncaster garden.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST
Officers were called to Grosvenor Road in Woodlands at around 2.30pm on Monday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called following reports that dogs were dangerously out of control in the Grosvenor Road area.
“It is understood that the dogs escaped their garden and went into another resident’s garden. Nobody is believed to have been injured during the incident and a community resolution has been reached.”