News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Police called in after 'dangerously out of control dogs' escape Doncaster garden

Police were called in after ‘dangerously out of control dogs’ escaped a Doncaster garden.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

Officers were called to Grosvenor Road in Woodlands at around 2.30pm on Monday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called following reports that dogs were dangerously out of control in the Grosvenor Road area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is understood that the dogs escaped their garden and went into another resident’s garden. Nobody is believed to have been injured during the incident and a community resolution has been reached.”

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceWoodlands