Police called as Just Eat drivers' low pay demo at Doncaster McDonald's turns angry

Fed-up drivers targeted numerous branches of the fast food giant in the city on Friday night to protest against low pay.

And police were called to the branch at the Centurion Retail Park after tempers flared between drivers, staff and angry customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One driver said the protest was to ‘stop the slavery’ – and that further demonstrations were planned.

Police were called to a demo by Just Eat delivery drivers in Doncaster.

Another driver said: “We are here to make our lives better and to stop the slavery - we are protesting.”

Branches at The Dome, Thorne Road and Balby were also targeted, but the angriest scenes appeared to have taken placed at the Bentley outlet where protesters were accused of shouting racist and homophobic abuse at customers.

One customer who was there when police arrived, said: “They seem to think it’s unfair they have to wait for the food to be ready and were being asked to step to one side so in store customers could collect their food from the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Apparently this warranted them having a great big protest, screaming and shouting, racist, sexist and homophobic abuse and blocking the McDonald’s for willing to work drivers and customers alike – all with lots of kids about listening to their tirade of rubbish.”

Another Just Eat driver hit back and said: “Today was our first day of striking – we need to show to people what is happening.

“If nothing is going to change we will go on strike again.”