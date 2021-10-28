Police are searching for a small child in Doncaster whose mother may be in a serious condition

The child called a doctors office to get help for their mum who was ‘laid on the floor’ but was cut off before they could be identified.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 11:18 am

West End Clinic in New Rossington has received a call from a young child this morning who said their mum was not well and ‘laid on the floor.’

South Yorkshire Police, said: “The practice, concerned for the woman and the child’s welfare, was cut off before they could identify which patient the call related to.

"If you have any relatives, friends or neighbours who live in the Rossington area and fit this description, please call us if you have any concerns.

Police are looking for the child.

"Our officers are also conducting door to door enquiries and our call room staff are doing our best to trace the call.”

The incident number relating to this is 216 of October 28.

