14 year old Riley has gone missing in Doncaster.

The teenager, named only as Riley, was last seen yesterday at around 10.20pm in the Thorne area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Riley is white, of stocky build, around 5ft 7in with black hair. He was wearing a black puffa jacket and jogging bottoms. He has links to the Edlington area.