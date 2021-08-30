Police appeal launched as 14-year-old boy goes missing in Doncaster
Police are hunting a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing in Doncaster.
The teenager, named only as Riley, was last seen yesterday at around 10.20pm in the Thorne area.
He hasn’t been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Riley is white, of stocky build, around 5ft 7in with black hair. He was wearing a black puffa jacket and jogging bottoms. He has links to the Edlington area.
Anybody with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1009 of 29 August.