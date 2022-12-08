Police appeal for public's help as 53-year-old man goes missing in Doncaster
Police in Doncaster have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen in the city in the early hours of this morning.
Officers are appealing for help to trace the 53-year-old man named only by police as Grzegorz.
He was last seen at around 4am this morning (8 December 2022) in the Intake area of Doncaster.
Police say he is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, with short dark brown hair.
He is believed to be wearing a large black puffa jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Grzegorz's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Do you know where he might be?
"If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 86 of 8 December 2022 when you get in touch.”