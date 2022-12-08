Police appeal for public's help as 53-year-old man goes missing in Doncaster

Officers are appealing for help to trace the 53-year-old man named only by police as Grzegorz.

He was last seen at around 4am this morning (8 December 2022) in the Intake area of Doncaster.

Police say he is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, with short dark brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a large black puffa jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Grzegorz's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Do you know where he might be?