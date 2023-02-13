Police appeal for owners after dogs stolen from Doncaster are found 130 miles away

The pair of brown spaniels were discovered by Suffolk Police after they pulled over a van pulling a caravan in Newmarket.

And officers believe the pets may originally be from the Doncaster area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Bury St Edmunds Police said: “We are appealing for help in relation to an incident of handling stolen goods in Newmarket where two dogs were found.

The dogs were discovered by police in Newmarket.

“On Saturday 4 February, officers stopped a white Ford Transit tipper van towing a caravan on Newmarket High Street.

“Whilst talking to the occupants, two dogs were noticed in a wooden box in the rear of the bed of the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having scanned both dogs - both brown spaniels - for microchips one came back as stolen from Yorkshire, potentially from the Doncaster area.

"The dogs, named Bramble and Bella, have been seized by police and both occupants arrested.

"A 24 year old male was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, as was a 22 year old woman. Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and they were subsequently released under investigation.

“We are appealing for help to identify the owners of the dogs to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who has knowledge of the dogs or where they came from should contact Bury St Edmunds police, quoting crime number 37/6966/23.”