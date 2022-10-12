North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage following the incident at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: “A dark coloured car transporter was travelling on the westbound carriageway of the M62 between junction 33 (A162 Ferrybridge Services) and junction 34 (A19 Selby/Doncaster) when it left the carriageway and collided with a bridge.

“No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

The motorway was closed following the tragedy.

“The driver of the transporter, a 31-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at scene.”

The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage of the incident and haven't already spoken to police, please get in touch by emailing: [email protected] or call 101 and ask for 1415 Laura Cleary.