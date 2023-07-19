News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Police appeal after driver flees car following crash with pedestrian after Doncaster music festival

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a driver reportedly fled the scene after a collision with a pedestrian at the end of a Doncaster music festival.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST

Officers were called to the A19 between Doncaster and Askern on July 8 after a person was in collision with a vehicle following the Askern Music Festival, which had just ended at nearby Thornhurst Manor.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at about 10.55pm on Saturday 8 July by Yorkshire Ambulance Service after it was reported a collision had taken place between the junction of Doncaster Road and Tiltshills Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was reported that there was a collision involving a car and a pedestrian, and the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.

A pedestrian was injured after a collision with a car following the end of the recent Askern Music Festival.A pedestrian was injured after a collision with a car following the end of the recent Askern Music Festival.
A pedestrian was injured after a collision with a car following the end of the recent Askern Music Festival.
Most Popular

The victim suffered lacerations to the face and a head injury and was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged with injuries not thought to be life threatening or life changing.”

Anyone with information should contact 101.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterYorkshire Ambulance ServiceSouth Yorkshire PoliceAskernA19