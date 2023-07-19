Police appeal after driver flees car following crash with pedestrian after Doncaster music festival

Officers were called to the A19 between Doncaster and Askern on July 8 after a person was in collision with a vehicle following the Askern Music Festival, which had just ended at nearby Thornhurst Manor.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at about 10.55pm on Saturday 8 July by Yorkshire Ambulance Service after it was reported a collision had taken place between the junction of Doncaster Road and Tiltshills Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was reported that there was a collision involving a car and a pedestrian, and the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.

A pedestrian was injured after a collision with a car following the end of the recent Askern Music Festival.

The victim suffered lacerations to the face and a head injury and was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged with injuries not thought to be life threatening or life changing.”