Police and paramedics flock to Doncaster street as man dies in barber shop
Police and paramedics flocked to a Doncaster shopping street after a man died in a barber shop.
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews were called to Bentley High Street yesterday morning.
Eyewitnesses reported emergency services outside shops on the main A19 route through the village close to St Peter’s Church.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers had been called to assist paramedics with a medical incident involving an 80-year-old man and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
