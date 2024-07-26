Police and paramedics flock to Doncaster street as man dies in barber shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and paramedics flocked to a Doncaster shopping street after a man died in a barber shop.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews were called to Bentley High Street yesterday morning.

Eyewitnesses reported emergency services outside shops on the main A19 route through the village close to St Peter’s Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...