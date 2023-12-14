News you can trust since 1925
Police and fire crews deal with serious overnight incident on major Doncaster road

Emergency services have been dealing with a serious overnight incident on a major Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Dec 2023, 07:29 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 07:58 GMT
Police, fire crews and ambulances were all called to Balby Road in the early hours of this morning, following what is understood to be a road collision and a reported fire.

A video from the scene of the incident shows numerous emergency services sealing the road off and the road is still closed this morning with diversions in place.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.

