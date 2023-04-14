Police and emergency services dealing with serious incident on major Doncaster road
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST
Part of the A19 north of Doncaster and en route to Askern has been sealed off throughout much of the day, eyewitnesses have said.
It is understood the road is closed near to Thornhurst Manor following unconfirmed reports of a collision.
Paramedics and fire crews have also been reported at the scene.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident.