Police and emergency services dealing with serious incident on major Doncaster road

Part of the A19 north of Doncaster and en route to Askern has been sealed off throughout much of the day, eyewitnesses have said.

It is understood the road is closed near to Thornhurst Manor following unconfirmed reports of a collision.

Paramedics and fire crews have also been reported at the scene.

The A19 between Doncaster and Askern has been closed following a serious incident.