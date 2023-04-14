News you can trust since 1925
Police and emergency services dealing with serious incident on major Doncaster road

A major Doncaster road has been sealed off as emergency services deal with a serious incident.

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST

Part of the A19 north of Doncaster and en route to Askern has been sealed off throughout much of the day, eyewitnesses have said.

It is understood the road is closed near to Thornhurst Manor following unconfirmed reports of a collision.

Paramedics and fire crews have also been reported at the scene.

The A19 between Doncaster and Askern has been closed following a serious incident.The A19 between Doncaster and Askern has been closed following a serious incident.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident.

