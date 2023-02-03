Several motorists have reported emergency services at the scene of the incident, which is on the carriageway leading into Doncaster city centre.

The incident is causing tailbacks along York Road, Sprotbrough Road and Bentley Road and drivers are being advised of disruption.

Eyewitnesses have reported several ambulances and a number of police cars at the scene.

Police and paramedics are at the scene of an incident on St George's Bridge in Doncaster.