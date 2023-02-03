News you can trust since 1925
Police and ambulances race to emergency incident on Doncaster bridge

Police and paramedics are at the scene of an emergency incident on St George’s Bridge in Doncaster this morning.

By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Several motorists have reported emergency services at the scene of the incident, which is on the carriageway leading into Doncaster city centre.

The incident is causing tailbacks along York Road, Sprotbrough Road and Bentley Road and drivers are being advised of disruption.

Eyewitnesses have reported several ambulances and a number of police cars at the scene.

Police and paramedics are at the scene of an incident on St George's Bridge in Doncaster.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.

