News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police and ambulances deal with emergency incident close to Doncaster city centre

Police and ambulances were called out to deal with a serious incident on a major road close to Doncaster city centre.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 10:10am

Numerous emergency vehicles were called out to Thorne Road at around 9.30am yesterday morning following reports of a person laid on the floor opposite the Kingthorne Group Practice GP surgery.

One eyewitness said: “There two ambulances and three police cars at the scene. Whatever was happening, it didn’t look good.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details.

An eyewitness reported several emergency vehicles at the scene.
PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service