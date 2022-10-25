Police and ambulances deal with emergency incident close to Doncaster city centre
Police and ambulances were called out to deal with a serious incident on a major road close to Doncaster city centre.
By Darren Burke
25th Oct 2022, 10:10am
Numerous emergency vehicles were called out to Thorne Road at around 9.30am yesterday morning following reports of a person laid on the floor opposite the Kingthorne Group Practice GP surgery.
One eyewitness said: “There two ambulances and three police cars at the scene. Whatever was happening, it didn’t look good.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details.