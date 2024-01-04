News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police and ambulances at scene of emergency on Doncaster housing estate this morning

Police and ambulance crews have been called to the scene of an emergency incident on a Doncaster housing estate this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:33 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:34 GMT
Several residents have reported a heavy police presence as well as paramedics at a property in Nunnington Way, Kirk Sandall in the last hour.

One told the Free Press: “There’s three police cars and two ambulances at the scene and appears to be a lot going on."

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.

