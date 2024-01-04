Police and ambulances at scene of emergency on Doncaster housing estate this morning

Police and ambulance crews have been called to the scene of an emergency incident on a Doncaster housing estate this morning.

Several residents have reported a heavy police presence as well as paramedics at a property in Nunnington Way, Kirk Sandall in the last hour.

One told the Free Press: “There’s three police cars and two ambulances at the scene and appears to be a lot going on."