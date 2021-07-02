Police and ambulance crews dealing with incident near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Paramedics and South Yorkshire Police officers are at the scene of the incident on Armthorpe Road near to Grove Gardens park and opposite the hospital.

Eyewitnesses have reported police directing traffic past the scene with a number of vehicles in attendance.

It is understood they were called shortly after 8am this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police outside Grove Gardens on Armthorpe Road.