Police and ambulance crews dealing with incident near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary
Police and ambulance crews are dealing with an incident on a major road close to Doncaster Royal Infirmary this morning.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 9:01 am
Paramedics and South Yorkshire Police officers are at the scene of the incident on Armthorpe Road near to Grove Gardens park and opposite the hospital.
Eyewitnesses have reported police directing traffic past the scene with a number of vehicles in attendance.
It is understood they were called shortly after 8am this morning.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.