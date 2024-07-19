"Please let us know you are safe": Police chief's plea to missing teenager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police chief leading the hunt for a missing 17-year-old who may be in Doncaster has told him: “If you see this message, please let us know you are safe.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police are co-ordinating the hunt for the the 17-year-old, named only as Aldo, who was reported missing on Monday 8 July.

He was last seen at his home in Northallerton at around 10pm on Friday 5 July and has made no contact with his family since and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Ed Rogerson has today released this message for him: “Aldo, if you see this message, please let us know you are safe.

Police are seeking missing teenager Aldo.

"You are not in any trouble at all, and both your family and the police are very concerned for you.

"Please contact your family, friends, the police, or if you prefer, contact the Missing People charity on 116 000 and let them know you are safe."

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate Aldo including searches in Doncaster in South Yorkshire and Swansea in South Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continuing to ask for anyone who may have seen Aldo, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

“We don’t believe he has any money with him so he may be seeking work somewhere.”

He is described white Southern European, 5ft,10in tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

If you have seen Aldo or have any information call the Force Control Room on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Aldo or know where he is now, call 999.

Please quote reference number 12240121238.