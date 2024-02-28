Plea to find homes for cats at Doncaster animal sanctuary for two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayflower Animal Sanctuary in Bawtry has made the appeal to find owners for Sam, Buck, Billy and Benny.

A spokesman said: “They have been residents at the cattery for a very long time and are still waiting to be rehomed.

"These four young males are desperate to find their new home.”

All four cats are seeking new homes.

Two-and-a-half-year-old males Sam and Buck have been in the sanctuary’s care for a staggering 700 days.

They arrived in May 2022 and a spokesman said: “They get along extremely well with each other and will be best kept in the same household.

"They found life here so difficult as it is a very long since they were last free, able to run and live happily.

"Sam expresses his frustration with loud meows, Buck goes back in his box to hide and wait.

“Both cats are anxious because of the confinement they have been enduring for the past two years but they are truly gentle cats and it is clear that with affection they will adapt to new people around them.

"It seems unfair to see them still limited within their pen as their energy level is that of young cats.”

"We are looking for a household which can make these two amicable cats feel loved, safe within a family unit, and free to go outdoors.”

Nearly two years old, Billy and Benny have been the care of Mayflower for a year, arriving in early 2023.

A spokesman said: “Although very timid, it is lovely to see that their shyness vanishes when they play together.

“Young, playful, and energetic cats, they absolutely need access to the outdoors.

"Can you give them the purr-fect beginning this spring as it seems unfair to see them restricted within their pen.

“For placement into their forever home, we are looking for a household which can make these two gorgeous cats feel loved, safe, and free to go outdoors.

"Please don’t make them wait much longer.”