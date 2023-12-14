Plea to find Bruno a new home for Christmas after 14 month wait at Doncaster sanctuary

An emotional appeal has been launched to find a new home for a dog who has been waiting for 14 months at a Doncaster animal sanctuary.

Nine-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross Bruno has been at Bawtry’s Mayflower Animal Sanctuary since October 2022 – and staff would love him to find a new home before the festive period.

Spokesman Lorraine Mills said: “Your pets will receive extra cuddles and treats for Christmas this year, but as celebrations happen, this lonesome rescue boy is hoping that a festive miracle will bring him a forever home.”

And staff have penned an emotional letter on behalf of Bruno to Father Christmas in a bid to find him a new place to live.

Bruno is still looking for a home after a 14 month wait.

It reads:

“Dear Santa,

“I don’t know if you remember me from last year, but I wrote you a letter then.

"I only have one wish to have my own someone to love me.

"I remember that I thought I had that once.

"I went to the vets because I was poorly but when I was better they didn’t come back for me.

"I’m not sure what I did wrong. I know that I’m not what many would class as the right breed, a Staffie X and I’m not a fan of other pets but I am a loving boy given a chance.

"I just need someone who understands me for who I am and what that means in a home.

"In return you’ll get lots of cuddles and the wisdom and maturity that comes with being a senior – I’m nine you see.

“My friends here tell me I’m very special which is why I’ve had to wait longer to find the right home. I really hope that’s soon.

“With lots of sloppy kisses,

“Bruno”

Added Lorraine: “Bruno is really depressed here in kennels.

"He does enjoy his walks but spends most of the time in his basket watching others take that important step to a new beginning.

"We know he’s not our easiest resident to rehome but we hope that somewhere out there is someone, having a very secure garden and the home he needs to spend his retirement years surrounded by love and comfort.

"Sadly, no other pets or children. Seniors are not very demanding in their golden years. Might there be someone out there who can make his wish come true?

"Please be the one who doesn’t walk by and call us if you think you can lift this boy’s mood. Please make his wish come true.”

As well as Bruno, the sanctuary has lots of other dogs available for rehoming and all the sanctuary’s current animals are featured on the website, which you can find HERE

The sanctuary in Narrow Lane also has cats available for rehoming and also welcomes donations to help support its work, and you can donate via the website HERE

Added Lorraine: “If you think you are the one to give Bruno a home, please call us.”