Plea goes out to bring home Doncaster's last diesel loco before it is scrapped in Spain

The Class 58 loco was built at Doncaster’s Plant Works and entered service in 1987 – and was the last diesel locomotive made for British Rail.

The unit, numbered 58050, was used to haul freight on the region’s railway lines up until 2002, before being exported abroad in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is currently understood to be unused and awaiting an uncertain fate in Spain.

A plea has been launched to bring 58050 back to the UK and its Doncaster birthplace.

A UK rail enthusiast has urged Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum to add the loco to its collection before it is too late.

The rail buff said: “Instead of all the hype about Flying Scotsman, how about the plight of the very last diesel locomotive to be built in Doncaster for British Rail?

"This class 58 heavy freight locomotive was used on local coal trains, serving local collieries and power stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It now languishes in Spain awaiting the cutters’ torch, which is imminent.

"I'm sure the Doncaster museum would be a suitable home for the Plant’s very last locomotive to be built there.

"Unfortunately, it would have to come back by road as it has been robbed of many critical braking parts. But even as a static exhibition it would serve as a reminder of the history of the Plant and the many of thousands of people that served the railway over many decades.”

The first locomotive of the class was delivered to British Rail during early 1983 and entered service that same year. Despite expectations of a lengthy service life, during 2002, EWS decided to withdraw all examples of the type after only 19 years in service. Subsequently, 32 were hired abroad – four to the Netherlands, eight to Spain and twenty to France.

Not only was 58050 the last Class 58 to be built, but it was also the last diesel locomotive to be produced at the Plant.