Playful pup Suzie rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in gate in Doncaster

A playful pup had to be rescued by fire crews after becoming wedged in a gate in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:54 BST

Seven month old chocolate labrador Suzie tried to squeeze through the metal gate – but when she became trapped, her owners called firefighters to come to the rescue.

So it was down to officers from Adwick station’s Red Watch crew to free her – using the jaws of life tool, which is often used to free road crash victims from their tangled cars.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Amazing work from Adwick Red Watch!

Suzie was rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in a gate.
"Seven month old puppy Suzie was rescued after was bigger than she thought and got stuck in a metal gate.

"With a bit of tender loving care and mechanical means she was released.”

And her owners were given an unexpected additional safety surprise after Suzie was freed from her predicament.

"They even fitted smoke alarms afterward,” the spokesman added.

