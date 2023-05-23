Playful pup Suzie rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in gate in Doncaster

Seven month old chocolate labrador Suzie tried to squeeze through the metal gate – but when she became trapped, her owners called firefighters to come to the rescue.

So it was down to officers from Adwick station’s Red Watch crew to free her – using the jaws of life tool, which is often used to free road crash victims from their tangled cars.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Amazing work from Adwick Red Watch!

Suzie was rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in a gate.

"Seven month old puppy Suzie was rescued after was bigger than she thought and got stuck in a metal gate.

"With a bit of tender loving care and mechanical means she was released.”

And her owners were given an unexpected additional safety surprise after Suzie was freed from her predicament.