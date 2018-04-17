Plans for new £1.5m community hub unveiled

Plans for a new £1.5m community hub set to create 20 construction jobs have been unveiled with a virtual tour of the building.

Residents were given the chance to take a look at the plans for the community facility in Barton at Baysgarth leisure centre.

The new facilities will include high quality leisure facilities, internet cafe, library and customer information and advice area.

Councillor Waltham said: “This is a huge investment that will benefit residents of Barton and surrounding areas. The new facility is an extension onto the existing Baysgarth leisure centre, almost twice its size.

“It will enable people to access a whole range of services under one roof from leisure and health, job opportunities, adult education, and advice and information on a whole range of things. Not to mention the children’s library reading area, early years and parent reading and homework classes.

A range of key services will be transformed to create an integrated community hub including wider opportunities for healthy and active lifestyles, community learning and activities for all ages.

The building work is expected to start this summer and finish Spring 2019.