Planning row breaks out over Yorkshire castle on the Queen's estate

A plan submitted by Queen Elizabeth’s estate to convert disused stables into a house within the boundary of a Doncaster castle, has been deferred for a later date.

The Duchy of Lancaster, which manages the Sovereign’s land, estates and assets, wants to renovate and alter the use of a cottage within the grounds of Tickhill Castle. The scheme also includes converting the stables into a single property.

Councillors on Doncaster Council planning committee asked officers to provide a structural report before they make a final decision despite officers recommending the plan should be approved.

This proposal involves the renovation and extension of Castle Cottage and the conversion and extension of the redundant stables into a single house.

The plan received dozens of objections from Tickhill residents.

Katie Moss, on behalf of her father-in-law who is the tenant at Castle Cottage, said: “Approval in these circumstances could set a precedent on other monuments nationwide

“The use proposed by the applicant is not of a rural nature and is for urban residential use. Approval of this application would contravene the law and regulations in respect for the Greenbelt.

“It’s been said before, very special circumstances should be given to allow development in Greenbelt areas and this doesn’t give any.

“The buildings are not redundant, there have been many applications from horse owners to rent the stables which have gone unanswered.”

But a representative from the Duchy of Lancaster said they given ‘careful consideration’ to the application.

They said “Our plan to is breathe into a redundant building and it has the backing of Historic England.”

Councillor Dave Shaw asked what assurances there were building would not be flattened and rebuilt due to the structure’s condition.

The application was deferred and will be decided at a later date.