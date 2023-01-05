The plans have garnered opposition from local councillors and residents, mainly on the grounds of impact on local services and traffic.

The planned estate will be built on land South East of Old Road, DN12 3LR.

During a planning meeting on Tuesday, 10 January, councillors are advised to vote to approve the application.

The site for the planned homes

Thirty five objections were received from both residents and councillors towards the application.

The main concerns included strain on local infrastructure such as doctors and schools, increased traffic and reduced road safety, privacy of existing locals and potential for anti-social behaviour.

Councillors Lani-Mae Ball, Nigel Ball and Ian Pearson raised a formal objection and called for the application to go to committee due to the volume of houses planned.

They are all expected to vote against the application.

The council has however recommended that planning is approved as there were no objections during consultations in areas such as highways, urban design, ecology and transportation.

Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy and De Warenne Academy, the two impacted local schools, will receive investments of £540,640 and £861,027 respectively to create places for new students.

The estate will include a mix of detached, semi detached and terraced properties ranging from two to four bedrooms.

While most are mixed price, 38 have been allocated as affordable housing.

