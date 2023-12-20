Planning approved for solar panels at Yorkshire Water site in Doncaster

Solar panels are set to be installed at three Yorkshire Water sites in Rotherham, Chesterfield and Doncaster.

Once installed, the panels will contribute towards Yorkshire Water’s ambitious carbon net zero targets. The sites are part of the first phase of solar panel installations across 28 sites across Yorkshire.

The three sites where solar panels will be installed are: Aldwarke wastewater treatment works, Rotherham; Belle Vue sewage pumping station, Doncaster; Old Whittington wastewater treatment works, Chesterfield.

The three sites are expecting to be generating renewable electricity by the end of July 2024 following enabling work, installation and commissioning.

Belle Vue pumping station.

Daniel Oxley, Yorkshire Water commercial manager, said: “This project is a significant step in reaching our carbon net zero target by 2030. A number of our operational sites have surplus land due to changes in our treatment processes. Installing solar panels in these areas will put the land to good use and help us to generate electricity we can use without our sites.

“Once completed, the first deployment of solar panels at the 28 sites earmarked for solar panels will generate 4% of our annual power needs. Not only will the panels in Rotherham, Chesterfield and Doncaster help increase our renewable energy use, but they will also reduce our exposure to energy price volatility, providing a more stable long-term base for a major operating cost, which will provide better value for money for our customers.”