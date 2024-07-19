Pictures: Thousands flock to first night of colourful Doncaster Balloon Festival

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jul 2024, 22:10 BST
Thousands of people of all ages have flocked to the first night of Doncaster’s colourful Balloon Festival.

Town Fields was a sea of colour and noise as a string of hot air balloons sailed gracefully into the skies before a ‘night glow’ – with a number of the balloons lit up to music.

The two day event, which continues tomorrow, also includes a feast of entertainment including stunt riders, war re-enactment groups, stalls, food and drink and much, much more.

Children and adults alike craned for a view of the hot air balloons as they rose into the sunset skies above the city – with operators then creating a sense of spectacle and drama by lighting up their craft – one of which was in the shape of a giant Cadbury’s Creme Egg and another shaped like a house and sponsored by banking giant Barclays.

The event continues on Town Fields tomorrow. Further details HERE

