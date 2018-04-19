PICTURES: Take a look inside this £1.2m house - the most expensive home on market in Doncaster

Ever wanted to take a peek inside Doncaster's most expensive house?

Well, now you can - as we go behind the closed doors of this swish £1.2 million property that's currently the most expensive home on the market in Doncaster.

Picture gallery: Take a look inside Doncaster's most expensive home

The lavish six-bed home in Bawtry comes with its very own coaching house and the prestigious address of No.1 Yorkshire.

Despite originally being built in the late 18th Century, the stunning home features modern styles with a converted coach house which was previously used as a gym.

The six-bed marvel, which also boasts a large wine cellar enough for 15 crates, would not be amiss from the abode of a lottery winner or pro footballer.

Previous occupiers felt the house was so grand in stature that the full postal address reads: ‘No.1 Yorkshire, 1 South Parade, Bawtry, Doncaster’.

It nestles between South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire - and as a North of England mansion house it could be seen as a bargain at a cool £1.2m.

Property gurus Fine and Country are currently dealing with the sale of the property near Doncaster, South Yorkshire, and have been asked to keep the famous seller’s identity hidden.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “This property has been on the market since August 2017 and is still waiting to be snapped up.

“It is a fantastic property and one that has to be admired, mixing old architecture with fantastic modern interior designs.”

The coach house now provides garaging with a kitchenette and toilet to the rear and the former ‘tack room’, provisionally used to keep horse equipment in the 19th century, is now a garden store.

On the first floor of the neighbouring building is a large split level room previously used as a studio and gym.

The entrance hall of the main house also includes a cut-through glass floor feature so views of the wine cellar can be admired from above.

THE STORY BEHIND NO. 1 YORKSHIRE

It has perhaps the most iconic address in the county. No. 1 Yorkshire is the first property you encounter as you cross the border on the old Great North Road from Nottinghamshire into Bawtry, the bustling market town south of Doncaster.

Built in 1740, the Grade-II listed, three-storey town house oozes character and charm.

For generations, the property has been home to a succession of doctors, lawyers and other professionals, who have all fallen in love with the red brick, Bawtry beauty.