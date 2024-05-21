Pictured: Boarded up Doncaster house where woman was attacked by five strong gang

By Darren Burke
Published 21st May 2024, 12:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This is the dramatic aftermath of an attack on a Doncaster house by a five strong armed gang which put a 24-year-old woman in hospital.

The property in Brecks Lane came under attack in broad daylight yesterday with the gang smashing windows before forcing their way into the house and assaulting a woman.

The victim, who has not been named was taken to hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers responded at 5.31pm on Monday 20 May to reports of an aggravated burglary at an address on Brecks Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Windows at the house in Kirk Sandall have been boarded up.Windows at the house in Kirk Sandall have been boarded up.
Windows at the house in Kirk Sandall have been boarded up.

“It is reported that five males smashed the windows of a property before gaining entry and assaulting a 24-year-old woman.

"The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious.”

“A scene was established at Brecks Lane and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or you can report information in confidence to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.