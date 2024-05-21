Pictured: Boarded up Doncaster house where woman was attacked by five strong gang

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the dramatic aftermath of an attack on a Doncaster house by a five strong armed gang which put a 24-year-old woman in hospital.

The property in Brecks Lane came under attack in broad daylight yesterday with the gang smashing windows before forcing their way into the house and assaulting a woman.

The victim, who has not been named was taken to hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers responded at 5.31pm on Monday 20 May to reports of an aggravated burglary at an address on Brecks Lane.

Windows at the house in Kirk Sandall have been boarded up.

“It is reported that five males smashed the windows of a property before gaining entry and assaulting a 24-year-old woman.

"The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious.”

“A scene was established at Brecks Lane and enquiries are ongoing.”