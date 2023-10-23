Picture gallery: Dramatic photos show extent of Storm Babet flooding in Doncaster

These dramatic aerial photos show the extent of flooding caused by Storm Babet in Doncaster.

While the city escaped relatively unscathed as a result of Friday and Saturday's torrential rain, these drone photos by Jason Richards show how some parts of Doncaster had a narrow escape as the River Don rose to alarmingly high levels.

At its height, 15 flood warnings were in place across Doncaster, with a number of road closures in place because of flooding.

Sandbags were delivered to hundreds of properties and pumps deployed, but in most places, defences held with no repeat of the catastophic 2019 floods which caused devastation to Fishlake.

1 . default Aerial photos show the water levels of the River Don touching a railway bridge across the river. Photo: Jason Richards Photo Sales

2 . default The Boat Inn at Sprotbrough was flooded for the second time in four years. Photo: Jason Richards Photo Sales

3 . default The River Don burst its banks in several places due to Storm Babet. Photo: Jason Richards Photo Sales

4 . default Torrential rain as a result of Storm Babet saw the River Don climb to dangerously high levels. Photo: Jason Richards Photo Sales