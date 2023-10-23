News you can trust since 1925
The River Don rose periliously high beneath St George's Bridge and the caravan site, which has previousl been flooded.The River Don rose periliously high beneath St George's Bridge and the caravan site, which has previousl been flooded.
Picture gallery: Dramatic photos show extent of Storm Babet flooding in Doncaster

These dramatic aerial photos show the extent of flooding caused by Storm Babet in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:11 BST

While the city escaped relatively unscathed as a result of Friday and Saturday's torrential rain, these drone photos by Jason Richards show how some parts of Doncaster had a narrow escape as the River Don rose to alarmingly high levels.

At its height, 15 flood warnings were in place across Doncaster, with a number of road closures in place because of flooding.

Sandbags were delivered to hundreds of properties and pumps deployed, but in most places, defences held with no repeat of the catastophic 2019 floods which caused devastation to Fishlake.

Aerial photos show the water levels of the River Don touching a railway bridge across the river.

Aerial photos show the water levels of the River Don touching a railway bridge across the river. Photo: Jason Richards

The Boat Inn at Sprotbrough was flooded for the second time in four years.

The Boat Inn at Sprotbrough was flooded for the second time in four years. Photo: Jason Richards

The River Don burst its banks in several places due to Storm Babet.

The River Don burst its banks in several places due to Storm Babet. Photo: Jason Richards

Torrential rain as a result of Storm Babet saw the River Don climb to dangerously high levels.

Torrential rain as a result of Storm Babet saw the River Don climb to dangerously high levels. Photo: Jason Richards

