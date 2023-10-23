Picture gallery: Dramatic photos show extent of Storm Babet flooding in Doncaster
These dramatic aerial photos show the extent of flooding caused by Storm Babet in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:11 BST
While the city escaped relatively unscathed as a result of Friday and Saturday's torrential rain, these drone photos by Jason Richards show how some parts of Doncaster had a narrow escape as the River Don rose to alarmingly high levels.
At its height, 15 flood warnings were in place across Doncaster, with a number of road closures in place because of flooding.
Sandbags were delivered to hundreds of properties and pumps deployed, but in most places, defences held with no repeat of the catastophic 2019 floods which caused devastation to Fishlake.
1 / 2