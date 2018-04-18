PICTURE: Bogus roofer conned Doncaster pensioner out of £12, 000

A bogus roofer conned a Doncaster pensioner out of £12, 000 in savings.

A man is reported to have visited the 87-year-old man at his home in Stonehill Rise, Scawthorpe, and offered to carry out urgent roofing work for a quantity of cash.

The man is said to have returned to the address almost daily between March 30 and April 8 and made further demands for cash despite not carrying out any maintenance work.

Detectives have now released an e-fit picture matching the suspect's description as they step up their efforts to try and catch him.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Around £12, 000 has been taken in total and detectives investigating the incident have now released an e-fit of a man they would like to trace.

"Do you recognise this man? Have you seen a man of a similar appearance in and around the area?

"If you have any information that may be able to help officers identify this man, please call 101 quoting incident number 1029 of 7 April.

"Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."