Photos show extent of Doncaster blaze which saw horses and rabbits rescued

These photos show the exent of a blaze which ripped through a garage and stables in Doncaster and which led to horses and rabbits being rescued.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Jan 2024, 14:42 GMT
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service shared pictures of the drama which unfolded in Blaxton in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesman said: “Well done to Doncaster, Rossington and Thorne firefighters who tackled a fire at some stables in Blaxton overnight.

“Our crews worked really well to contain the fire and helping to safely evacuate the horses to a nearby field.”

Flames rip through the building in Blaxton. (Photo: SYFR).Flames rip through the building in Blaxton. (Photo: SYFR).
Flames rip through the building in Blaxton. (Photo: SYFR).

Fire investigators believe the fire started accidentally

Pet rabbits inside the building had a lucky escape, being rescued by firefighters as the flames spread through the building.

A spokesman for Rossington station said: “Crews controlled the blaze and miraculously rescued two pet rabbits.”

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.30am, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

