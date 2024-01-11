Photos show extent of Doncaster blaze which saw horses and rabbits rescued
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service shared pictures of the drama which unfolded in Blaxton in the early hours of this morning.
A spokesman said: “Well done to Doncaster, Rossington and Thorne firefighters who tackled a fire at some stables in Blaxton overnight.
“Our crews worked really well to contain the fire and helping to safely evacuate the horses to a nearby field.”
Fire investigators believe the fire started accidentally
Pet rabbits inside the building had a lucky escape, being rescued by firefighters as the flames spread through the building.
A spokesman for Rossington station said: “Crews controlled the blaze and miraculously rescued two pet rabbits.”
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.30am, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.