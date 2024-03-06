A recovery operation was launched at Sandtoft Airfield. (Photo: Tim Treanor).

Sandtoft Airfield has been closed since the incident, which is understood to have taken place on Monday.

Drone operator Tim Treanor captured an aerial photo of a small white and yellow aircraft tipped forward onto its nose at the airfield in Belton.

Recovery workers and a telehandler are also visible at the scene.

Sandtoft Airfield has been closed while a recovery operation for the stricken aircraft takes place. (Photo: Tim Treanor).

Flying at the aerodrome was suspended on Monday morning “due to an incident” according to Notice To Airmen website NOTAM Info.

The notice read: “Airfield closed due to incident. Aircraft obstructing runway.”

Situated in Belton, the airfield opened in 1944 as a satellite RAF base for nearby RAF Lindholme but has been used for many decades as an aerodrome for light aircraft enthusiasts and flying lessons.