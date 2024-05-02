Numerous police vehicles are at the scene in Kirk Sandall.Numerous police vehicles are at the scene in Kirk Sandall.
Photos: Police flock to Doncaster industrial estate amid serious emergency incident

Police have flooded a Doncaster industrial estate this afternoon, with a man reportedly held amid a serious and ongoing emergency incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:28 BST

Photos from the scene in Carr Croft, which is off Sandall Carr Road on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate, show numerous police vehicles and officers in attendance.

Eyewitnesses say officers carried out a raid on an industrial unit before leading a man away in handcuffs in the back of a police van.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details on this afternoon’s incident.

A man was led away by police from the scene in Kirk Sandall.

Photo: National World

Police reportedly smashed their way into the premises.

Photo: National World

Numerous officers are at the scene in Sandall Carr Road.

Photo: National World

A man was led away from the scene by police.

Photo: National World

