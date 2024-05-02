Photos: Police flock to Doncaster industrial estate amid serious emergency incident

Photos from the scene in Carr Croft, which is off Sandall Carr Road on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate, show numerous police vehicles and officers in attendance.

Eyewitnesses say officers carried out a raid on an industrial unit before leading a man away in handcuffs in the back of a police van.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details on this afternoon’s incident.

1 . 440888855_930365298828451_3442801238277269583_n.jpg A man was led away by police from the scene in Kirk Sandall.

2 . 439361944_759284799521502_6937009883062275513_n.jpg Police reportedly smashed their way into the premises.

3 . 440893311_315454094912058_8053748204912773911_n (1).jpg Numerous officers are at the scene in Sandall Carr Road.