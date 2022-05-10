PHOTOS: Fire crews tackle huge toxic blaze at South Yorkshire industrial estate

The blaze is understood to ripped through the premises of JBM Recycling, with residents told to stay away from the scene and to keep doors and windows closed as toxic smoke drifts across the area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our officers are currently assisting South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue with traffic management while they tackle a fire at a premises on White Lea Road, Swinton.

Crews are tackling a blaze at the recycling plant in Swinton. (Photos: Dean Atkins).

“Please avoid if possible. And it is advised local residents keep doors and windows closed until the fire is out due to toxic smoke in the air.

“Currently, the whole of White Lea Road from the junction with Wath Road in Mexborough to Rowms Lane in Swinton is closed, as is Marriott Road in Swinton.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We currently have five fire engines in attendance at a large industrial fire on White Lea Road, Mexborough.

“If you live nearby, please ensure that you close all windows and doors as there is a large amount of smoke in the area.”

Eight crews are currently at the scene in Swinton.

The site of the fire is near to Swinton railway station and the main Doncaster to Sheffield railway line but services are not thought to have been affected at this stage.

A number of roads around the industrial estate have been sealed off.

People have been told to keep doors and windows closed.